Two suspects held during search operation

Islamabad :The Islamabad police conducted search operation in various areas of Shehzad Town Police Station and arrested two suspects, the police spokesman said.

Under supervision of SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal this search operation was also participated by Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Chak Shahzad and surroundings. The officials nabbed two suspects and recovered two pistols and one motorbike from their possession. They checked 95 persons by screening 185 houses.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws and recovered cash, mobile phone, narcotic, valuable from their possession.

The Golra Police arrested four accused involved in theft cases. The nabbed persons have been identified as Hassan Raza, Muhammad Imran, Amar Ahmed, Muhammad Imran. The police also recovered four mobile phones cash and stolen valuable from their possession.

Aabpar Police arrested accused Tariq and recovered nine wine bottles from him. The police also arrested accused Hamza Ayub involved in a dacoity incident.

Shalimar police arrested accused Muhammad Mukhtair and recovered one 9mm pistol from him.

Industrial-Area Police arrested accused Umaid Gull and recovered 20 litre wine from him.

Khanna police arrested accused Shahid Mehmood and recovered 515 gram hashish from him.

Nilor Police arrested accused two accused Jaber Iqbal and Maqsood Ali and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from him.