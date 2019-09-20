close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
September 20, 2019

Boy kidnapped

Lahore

September 20, 2019

LAHORE:An eight-year-old boy was abducted by unidentified men in a rickshaw in Shalimar police limits Thursday. The victim’s grandfather said that Hamza was playing in the street in when a group of people kidnapped him in broad daylight. The family of Hamza lodged an FIR against the unidentified suspects and demanded the higher authorities to take notice of the incident and direct the departments concerned to recover the child.

