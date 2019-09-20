Boy kidnapped

LAHORE:An eight-year-old boy was abducted by unidentified men in a rickshaw in Shalimar police limits Thursday. The victim’s grandfather said that Hamza was playing in the street in when a group of people kidnapped him in broad daylight. The family of Hamza lodged an FIR against the unidentified suspects and demanded the higher authorities to take notice of the incident and direct the departments concerned to recover the child.