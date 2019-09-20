Man held for child rape

LAHORE: Liaqatabad Investigation police arrested a man on charges of raping a 10-year-old boy. The accused, identified as Shehzeb, had raped the victim (S) twice.

accidents: A two-week special campaign has been launched to stop road accidents of dumper trucks and checking of these trucks so that precious lives of people may be saved. As per the orders of IGP Punjab, Additional IG Traffic Police Punjab Muhammad Farooq Mazhar directed traffic in-charge of all the districts to maintain the records of dumper trucks and drivers in their respective districts and give them awareness about traffic laws. He directed them to scrutinise the documents, licence and route permit, specially fitness certificates of all the dumper trucks and oil tankers which were registered from Punjab or any other province but were plying in the jurisdiction of Punjab and strict action should be taken against these dumper trucks if not found up to the mark.

road accidents: Seven persons were killed and 943 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 862 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; 573 seriously injured persons were rushed to different hospitals and 370 injured persons were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Girl kills self: An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Barki area on Thursday. As per family sources, the girl consumed poisonous pills over an unknown issue, as a result of which her condition went critical. She was taken to hospital where she expired.

rickshaw drivers: Awami Rickshaw Union staged a protest demonstration in front of Lahore Press Club on Thursday, against City Traffic Police for torturing and issuing unwarranted tickets to the rickshaw drivers. The protesters blocked the road and demanded immediate removal of the CTO Lahore.

Boy dies: A 14-year-old boy lost his life in a road accident in the Shahdara Town area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Munir, a resident of Siraj Park, Shahdara Town. He got fatal injuries when his bike dashed into a tonga. He was taken to hospital where he died.