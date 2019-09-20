Islamabad lockdown: JUI-F preparations enter final phases

PESHAWAR: Preparations of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to lockdown Islamabad have entered final phases.

The 10,000 invitations cards have been issued for holding Ulema convention on October 5. Volunteers’ convention will be held on October 12 while members of provincial executive committees reached Hazara Division to make active and organise party activists and general public.

According to Spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa JUI-F Haji Abdul Jalil Jan, district-level party organisations have been made active for Ulema convention in Peshawar for freedom march in Islamabad. While members of provincial executive committees under the leadership of Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman and Maulana Ata-ul-Haq Darwaish have reached Hazara after completing visits of Malakand Division, central and South districts. Gatherings will also be held in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Batagram, and Turghar, Kohistan, Buner, and Shangla. The members of provincial executive committee will reach Dera Ismail Khan on September 29 in final phase.