Fri Sep 20, 2019
September 20, 2019

Protect the future

Newspost

 
September 20, 2019

Since its independence, Pakistan has been grappling with ideology-related issues of socio-economic inequality. The state of Pakistan, like any other state, came into being to be a safe and secure place for all its citizens. After 72 years of its existence, it seems it’s a place only the powerful ruling elite. It is indeed a stigma that its least vulnerable sections of society – children – are abused and mercilessly killed right here in their own country. The worst aspect of this is that the custodians of faith (the clergy) which have a solution for everything, do not even dare to condemn such incidents or they are waiting some strings to be pulled.

The PTI would hurl all sorts of allegations and criticism on the PML-N for being incompetent on the issue yet the sort of competence that has set in with the current government makes the PML-N rule brilliant. Pakistan needs a national emergency on child protection. All stakeholders must sit and agree upon a strategy to protect children and ensure that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes get no sympathy from any section of society. Pakistan’s future must be protected.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne

Australia

