close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 20, 2019

Wasted U-turn

Newspost

 
September 20, 2019

This refers to the letter 'Rush hour' (September 19) by Syed Hussein El-Edroos, which mentioned rush hours and the Islamabad Highway. I would like to bring attention towards closed U-turns in Islamabad. They are not helping traffic flow and are instead a waste of fuel and time.

There are many U-turns in the F/8 sector which can be very useful if opened. I could find any positive usage of those closed U-turns. I did talk to many residents of F/8, F/6 and F/7 and collected their view. They all were absolutely annoyed and request the Islamabad administration to have mercy and please open these closed turns. Same is the case with PIMS hospital. Ambulances have to take a long turn to reach the hospital while transporting a patient.

Fatima Alvi

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost