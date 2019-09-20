Dog bites

A dog bit a ten-year-old boy in Shikarpur. For the Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV), the patient was brought to Civil Hospital Shikarpur. Surprisingly, the ARV was not available. The hospital administration advised the patient to go Chandka Medical Hospital Larkana for the same. The ARV was not available there; eventually, the patient expired – writhing around in the lap of his hapless mother.

According to Sindh's health department, during seven months stray dogs bit nearly 200,000 people in the province; around 6093 such cases were reported in Shikarpur alone. The Sindh High Court has ordered the provincial government to provide ARV to the whole province. It is time the Sindh government took some serious measures to end the lack of ARV in the province.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur