India stops Congress leader Yashwant from entering IOK

SRINAGAR: The Modi government on Tuesday stopped former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha Air Marshal (R) Kapil Kak and social activist Sushoba Bhave disallowed them to enter Srinagar city of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and sent them back to New Delhi.

In occupied Kashmir Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi is not even allowing Indian people to visit the territory and have the first hand information about the prevailing grim situation.

Earlier, the Modi government had sent back a delegation of opposition parties from Srinagar airport on August 24. The delegation was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and included Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja Sharad Yadav Manoj Jha and Majeed Memon. Meanwhile normal life remains crippled in Kashmir valley on 45th consecutive day on Wednesday due to restrictions and heavy presence of Indian troops. Markets business establishments, shops and educational institutions are closed while transport is off the roads.

Communications links like internet and mobile phone services are still snapped and TV channels closed in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region. The residents of the valley are facing severe hardships due to blockade.