Media tribunals: Govt will have to go extra mile to implement decision

ISLAMABAD: Despite the principled decision by the federal cabinet to establish special tribunals on controversial media affairs, the government will have to get this decision approved from the parliament.

Sources say the ministry of information and broadcasting and the ministry of law and justice will have to formulate new laws with consultation of stakeholders. Media tribunals’ powers, appointment of judges, complaint registration, punishments and appeals against the tribunal decisions will be determined. It is also yet to be decided whether the proposed media tribunals will have powers like labour tribunals (sessions courts) or service tribunals (high courts). In light of this decision, it will be decided whether the appeal against the decision of media tribunals will be filed in high courts or the supreme court. However, it has been principally decided that the proposed media courts will have the powers to take suo motu actions and work under the ministry of law and justice like special courts.

The government had started work in this regard in 2018 for which there was a proposal to establish a new institution – Pakistan Media Regularity Authority comprising PEMRA, Press Council and PTA. Against the backdrop of current conflict between the government and the opposition, law-making for the proposed media courts will be most vital and difficult.

The government has said these tribunals will work under the superior judiciary. The apparent aim behind making the new law and media courts is that some elements, under the grab of freedom of speech, pose allegations against government functionaries without having proof and their personal life is discussed in talk shows. According to sources, there is a flaw in the current laws of the PEMRA and the Press Council and these institutions are unable to neutralise baseless propaganda. Media courts will be established across the country and their powers will be decided through law-making. These courts will also have powers to take suo motu actions.