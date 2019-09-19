tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The wife of the Major Majid passes away the other day. She was mother of Dr Adnan Majid and Dr Imran Majid. Her funeral will be carried today (Thursday) from House no. 378, street 23, Sector I-8/2, and her funeral prayer will be offered, at Sector H-11 graveyard, at 2 p.m., says a press release.
Islamabad: The wife of the Major Majid passes away the other day. She was mother of Dr Adnan Majid and Dr Imran Majid. Her funeral will be carried today (Thursday) from House no. 378, street 23, Sector I-8/2, and her funeral prayer will be offered, at Sector H-11 graveyard, at 2 p.m., says a press release.