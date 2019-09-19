Obituary

Islamabad: The wife of the Major Majid passes away the other day. She was mother of Dr Adnan Majid and Dr Imran Majid. Her funeral will be carried today (Thursday) from House no. 378, street 23, Sector I-8/2, and her funeral prayer will be offered, at Sector H-11 graveyard, at 2 p.m., says a press release.