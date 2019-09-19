close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
September 19, 2019

Obituary

Islamabad

 
September 19, 2019

Islamabad: The wife of the Major Majid passes away the other day. She was mother of Dr Adnan Majid and Dr Imran Majid. Her funeral will be carried today (Thursday) from House no. 378, street 23, Sector I-8/2, and her funeral prayer will be offered, at Sector H-11 graveyard, at 2 p.m., says a press release.

