Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Sargodha, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu Divisions.

Rainfall was observed in Sargodha, Jhang and Rawalakot. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 36.2°C and minimum was 25°C.