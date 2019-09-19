close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Tevta to launch driving courses

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

LAHORE: Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique has said Tevta in view of increasing demand for trained drivers in the country is launching driving courses in collaboration with Punjab traffic police in the province.

He said this in a meeting with Additional IG Traffic Police Punjab, Mazhar Farooq, here on Wednesday. It was mutually decided during the meeting that these courses would be held in all nine division of the province to impart driving skills to 6500 male and female students per annum. An MOU in this regard would be inked by Tevta and Punjab Traffic Police soon, he said. Meanwhile, Punjab PTI president Ejaz Ch called on Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique in Tevta Secretariat. Matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore