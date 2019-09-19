Tevta to launch driving courses

LAHORE: Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique has said Tevta in view of increasing demand for trained drivers in the country is launching driving courses in collaboration with Punjab traffic police in the province.

He said this in a meeting with Additional IG Traffic Police Punjab, Mazhar Farooq, here on Wednesday. It was mutually decided during the meeting that these courses would be held in all nine division of the province to impart driving skills to 6500 male and female students per annum. An MOU in this regard would be inked by Tevta and Punjab Traffic Police soon, he said. Meanwhile, Punjab PTI president Ejaz Ch called on Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique in Tevta Secretariat. Matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.