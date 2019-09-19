Anniversary of founding of China: Award ceremony for poetry, essay contests held

ISLAMABAD: To celebrate the seventy years of founding of the People’s Republic of China, the All Pakistan China Friendship Association (APCFA) in collaboration with the China Cultural Centre held an award ceremony for the winners of the National Poetry, Essay and Dialogue/Skit competition at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). Pakistani students showcased the all-weather friendship between the brotherly countries in a colourful display of poems, songs and dialogues with impressive performance resonating the theme, “’Is Parcham Kay sayee Tallay Hum Aik Hain’.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Yao Jing, along with Director China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qalab-e-Abbas, awarded certificates and prizes to the winning students and teachers. Other distinguished guests included Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of People’s Republicof China, Zhang Heqing; Deputy Director China Cultural Centre, Li Yanxuan and China Specialist from NUST, Professor Zamir Awan. About three hundred students and teachers participated at the event.