Aliya fined, Najiha warned for showing dissent

KARACHI: Aliya Riaz of PCB Blasters was fined 15 percent of her match fee while her team-mate Najiha Alvi received an official reprimand for level 2 and level 1 violations respectively during their side’s National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship 2019 match against PCB Challengers at the Lahore Gymkhana on Tuesday.

The violations were related to showing dissent at the umpire’s decision. The incident involving Najiha took place in the 14th over of Blasters’ innings when she showed dissent after being declared LBW. Twelve overs later, Aliya remained at the crease for an extended period after being adjudged run out.

Aliya and Najiha were charged by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Afia Amin at the end of the match for breaching Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel. Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction.