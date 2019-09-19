Gold down Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs150/tola in the local market on Wednesday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed the rates dropped to Rs87,100/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also fell Rs129 to Rs74,674.

In the meantime, gold prices in the international market slightly rose by $1 to $1,502/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still traded Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.