Sindh govt orders judicial probe into Kumari’s death

KARACHI: The Sindh government has written a letter to the court authorities to initiate a judicial inquiry into the death of Nimrita Kumari, a student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University’s Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Geo News reported.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Senator Murtaza Wahab had promised a group of protesters in Karachi the other day that the Sindh government would ask for a judicial inquiry into the death of the girl.

Kumari was found dead on Monday, the university administration had earlier said, adding she had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the fan in her room in the university’s hostel.

However, Kumari’s brother said on Tuesday his sister was murdered. Kumari’s peers at the university, as well as other people close to her, have recorded their statements pertaining to the case.

According to the principal of Larkana’s Chandka Medical College, Professor Dr K Das Dholia, the initial post-mortem report showed the cause of Kumari’s death as suicide.