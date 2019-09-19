close
September 19, 2019
September 19, 2019

Pakistan denies Modi use of airspace

September 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has denied allowing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use its airspace on his way to Germany in view of the situation in occupied Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

This was stated in a video message by Foreign Minister Qureshi, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday. He said India had asked Pakistan to allow its Modi to use Pakistani airspace on the 20th and 28th of this month to visit Germany. “We have conveyed our decision to Indian High Commissioner,” he added.

