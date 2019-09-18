SCBA meeting’s decision has no legal value: Kanrani

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Amanullah Kanrani has said that Monday’s meeting of the SCBA in Lahore was illegal and its decisions have no importance.

In a statement on Tuesday, Amanullah Kanrani said he had called the SCBA meeting in Lahore on September 16, but cancelled it later on. He said the independent group of lawyers held a gathering and called it a general body meeting. He said the tenure of the present cabinet is nearing its end and the status of the existing cabinet is just like a caretaker cabinet after announcement of election schedule.

The SCBA on Monday removed its own president Amanullah Kanrani through a resolution and appointed Salahuddin Gandapur as acting president for the remaining tenure.

A general body meeting of the SCBA showed its vote of no-confidence against Amanullah Kanrani. “The house unanimously resolves and shows its vote of ‘no-confidence’ on Amanullah Kanrani over non-attendance of today’s special general meeting by him, although the agenda of the same was issued by him,” reads a resolution.

Amanullah Kanrani has issued show-cause notice to the SCBA Secretary Azmatullah Chaudhry over convening a special meeting of the general body.

Amanullah Kanrani was elected to the highly coveted post in October 2018, after a tough contest between the Independent Group (Asma Jehangir’s panel) led by Ali Ahmed Kurd, and the Professional Group (Hamid Khan’s panel) led by Kanrani. Kanrani had obtained 1,092 votes in total whereas Kurd had received 950 votes.