‘Provinces should play role in hockey promotion’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, who met the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s top officials on Tuesday, called on the provincial governments to play their role in promoting the national sport by helping the PHF run its development programmes at grassroots level.

PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Asif Bajwa briefed the minister on the federation’s plans to develop and promote hockey in every nook and corner of the country.

“The PHF will shortly begin a development programme starting from schools and colleges to broaden the base of hockey. Hockey’s revival rests on involving the school-going generation. Our ambitious plan for the sport’s development will be launched soon,” the PHF president told the minister.

Dr Fehmida said she has already written to all the provincial governments to help sports, especially hockey, stand on its feet. “It’s the provincial governments’ duty to invest in hockey, which is our national sport. Investment is required at school and club levels to help federations find talent for junior teams,” she said.

The minister directed the PHF officials to take all the Olympians along by engaging them in the sport’s development. “It’s time that all stakeholders and former players gather at one platform for hockey’s development. It is a must for former players to remove their differences in the best interest of Pakistan.”

Asif Bajwa, the 1994 World Cup gold medallist, highlighted the PHF plans to hire services of renowned Olympians for the betterment of hockey.

“We have already picked the best Olympians for different spots including all-time great Manzoor Junior, who is now the chief selector. As a former international player, my effort has always been to raise the standard of the team to the highest level,” Bajwa said.