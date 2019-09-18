close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

300 employees of Allied Hospital regularised

Peshawar

September 18, 2019

FAISALABAD: More than 300 employees of Allied Hospital Faisalabad were regularized. The workers were working in the hospital for the last four years on contract basis.A spokesman for the hospital said on Tuesday that Health Department had also issued notification for regularisation of more than 300 contractual employees of this hospital.

