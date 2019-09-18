300 employees of Allied Hospital regularised

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: More than 300 employees of Allied Hospital Faisalabad were regularized. The workers were working in the hospital for the last four years on contract basis.A spokesman for the hospital said on Tuesday that Health Department had also issued notification for regularisation of more than 300 contractual employees of this hospital.
