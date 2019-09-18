Khassadars, Levies men end strike

PESHAWAR: The bosses of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police assured the induction of the Khassadars and Levies in the police force within six weeks, after which the law enforcers ended their strike, it was learnt on Tuesday.

The Levies and Khassadars of the merged districts were protesting against the government and police for not properly inducting them into the force like the regular policemen. They had refused to perform duty and had asked the policemen to leave the merged districts. Sources said the authorities assured proper induction of Levies and Khassadar personnel into police in six weeks after which they ended the protest.