Brazilian food, music festival opens today

Islamabad: In a celebration of the vibrant Brazilian culture, the Islamabad Marriott Hotel is going to host a three-day Brazilian Soul Food and Music Festival in collaboration with the Embassy of Brazil.

The festival slated to begin at the hotel today (Sept 18) is expected to attract food and music enthusiasts from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and adjoining areas. Brazilian guest chef Kiki Ferrari accompanied by Cluster Executive Chef of Islamabad Marriott Hotel Thomas Figovc will make a variety of dishes from the Brazilian cuisine.

The guests will also be able to enjoy sizzling Brazilian barbeque at the festival. Offering a slice of authentic Brazilian cuisine, the festival will combine traditional Brazilian spices in a flavourful combination of dishes. From roasted meats to toasted Cassava Flour; from pickled chilies to smoky stews – the tastes of Brazilian Cuisine are as wide and varied as the country itself.

The festival will also have food kiosks featuring Brazilian specialties including Brazilian-style Cold Meat, Mixed Seafood Salad, Amazonian Whole Fish, Grilled Lamb Chops with Creamy Polenta and much more.

Adding to the ambiance, the famous Brazilian DJ Tamara Maravilha will keep guests entertained with her exciting mix of musical performances. Following Islamabad Marriott Hotel, the festival will also be taking place in the Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore and Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi.