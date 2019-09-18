Ex-MPA’s killer arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Police have arrested the murderer of former MPA Parven Sikandar Gull. The accused was identified as Mustafa, former employee of the victim. He killed her money.
Three die: Three persons lost their lives in different road accidents here on Tuesday. A 40-year-old man, Yaqoob., was run over and killed by a speeding car in the limits of Lytton Road police.
A 45-year-old man was killed by a car in the Badami Bagh area and a 45-year-old man, Ashraf, was killed by a rashly-driven car in the Harbanspura area. Police removed the bodies to morgue.
ARRESTED: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Punjab, arrested three persons in Multan and recovered 3kg charas from them. The arrested accused were identified as Tahir, Suleman Ahmad and Nadim.
LAHORE: Police have arrested the murderer of former MPA Parven Sikandar Gull. The accused was identified as Mustafa, former employee of the victim. He killed her money.
Three die: Three persons lost their lives in different road accidents here on Tuesday. A 40-year-old man, Yaqoob., was run over and killed by a speeding car in the limits of Lytton Road police.
A 45-year-old man was killed by a car in the Badami Bagh area and a 45-year-old man, Ashraf, was killed by a rashly-driven car in the Harbanspura area. Police removed the bodies to morgue.
ARRESTED: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Punjab, arrested three persons in Multan and recovered 3kg charas from them. The arrested accused were identified as Tahir, Suleman Ahmad and Nadim.