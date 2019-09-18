Ex-MPA’s killer arrested

LAHORE: Police have arrested the murderer of former MPA Parven Sikandar Gull. The accused was identified as Mustafa, former employee of the victim. He killed her money.

Three die: Three persons lost their lives in different road accidents here on Tuesday. A 40-year-old man, Yaqoob., was run over and killed by a speeding car in the limits of Lytton Road police.

A 45-year-old man was killed by a car in the Badami Bagh area and a 45-year-old man, Ashraf, was killed by a rashly-driven car in the Harbanspura area. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

ARRESTED: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Punjab, arrested three persons in Multan and recovered 3kg charas from them. The arrested accused were identified as Tahir, Suleman Ahmad and Nadim.