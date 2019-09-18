close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

The anti-education

Newspost

 
This refers to the letter ‘Prioritise education’ (Sep 17) by Yasira Mansoor. The simple point is that less educated rulers want a lesser educated population, an ignorant one, which can think and reason little.

An enlightened and empowered citizenry poses discomfort as rulers can get exposed for their incompetence and cannot escape accountability. Educated minds do not get hooked to false promises and fake achievements, and are able to stand up for their rights as enshrined in the constitution.

Arshad Majeed

Karachi

