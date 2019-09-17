close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Lahore bag Railways squash crown

Sports

LAHORE: Lahore Division won the Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Squash Championship title with 100 points on Monday. Lahore won five events of the championship held at KP Sports Complex. Peshawar Division got the second place with 70 points and Workshop Division secured third place claiming 40 points. Divisional Sports Officer Peshawar Division, Gul Hassan was the Chief Guest on this occasion and gave away the trophies and prizes to the winning teams and players.

