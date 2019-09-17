Broad got into Warner’s head during Ashes: Langer

LONDON: Australia’s cricket coach Justin Langer said David Warner allowed England paceman Stuart Broad to “get into his head” during a miserable Ashes series for the opener.

Warner ended with the unwanted record of the fewest runs scored by a Test opener across 10 innings of a series.The 32-year-old, who registered a cumulative total of just 95, was dismissed seven times by Broad during the drawn contest and encountered jeers from home crowds following his role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Langer plans to persist with the experienced batsman heading into the Australian summer but expressed some doubt that he would fully recover from a dismal Ashes display.“I’ve learned over a long period you never write off champion players, it doesn’t matter what sport, you never write off champion players,” said Langer, whose side retained the urn following the 2-2 draw. “He had this series, it didn’t go to plan, but he’s seen how successful he’s been and the impact he can have on Australian cricket teams winning, so I’m confident he’ll come good.

“Actually, I’m hopeful he comes good. Talking frankly, I thought he let Stuart Broad get into his head and I think he thought way too much about it.” Langer feels Warner, who was the second-highest run scorer at the World Cup, will be pleased to be returning home.

Smith proud after summer of Ashes redemption: Steve Smith returned to international cricket to a chorus of boos but he walked off the pitch at the Oval to a standing ovation after a summer of Ashes redemption. The former Australia captain enjoyed a remarkable series in England, scoring a total of 774 runs in just seven innings and played a pivotal role in his side’s two victories in the drawn series. The catch by Ben Stokes that sent Smith on his way on Sunday ended an astonishing run of scores — 144 and 142 at Edgbaston, 92 at Lord’s, 211 and 82 at Old Trafford, and 80 and 23 at the Oval.

The 30-year-old made his official return to international cricket in June at the World Cup after serving a year-long ban for ball-tampering and was booed by the crowd in Bristol. Smith had a decent campaign in the 50-over showpiece but did not set the world alight as Australia reached the semifinals, where they were beaten by eventual champions England. But he changed gear when the Ashes started, seemingly hungry to make up for lost time as he dominated the England attack, making two centuries in Australia’s comfortable win in the first Test at Edgbaston.