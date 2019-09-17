Computerised pension payment system being launched today

PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan is set to launch the Anticipatory Pension Payment (APP) system under which the pensioners would get 65 percent of the pension money soon after retirement.

The system is meant to facilitate retired government employees and pensioners of the federal government departments.

According to an official at the Peshawar Auditor General (AG) office, the new system would be launched today (Tuesday) across the country wherein all the old employees and pensioners of federal government departments would be able to receive pension money through banks under Direct Credit System (DCS).

“The credit goes to the incumbent Auditor General of Pakistan Javed Jehangir and Controller General of Accounts Masood Akhtar Sherwani for initiating a computerized system of payment to the pensioners,” said Sajid Khan, Additional Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR). He said the remaining 35 percent would be provided to the pensioners after the proper and simple process and documentation.

Under the new system, all the retired government employees would have to open accounts in any commercial banks and they would be provided pension cards (ATM) through which they could check and withdraw monthly pension.

“The government servants had to wait for months to get their pension for fulfilling their required documents after their retirements but now their 65 percent pension would be directly transferred to their accounts,” he said.

The pensioner cards would be provided to the pensioners as a proof of identity and sense of belongings to the federal government departments, he added.