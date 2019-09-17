close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 17, 2019

SCCI elections: Trader associations assure Businessman Forum of support

Islamabad

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Fresh Fruit Traders Association and All Pakistan Agriculture Produce Traders Federation on Monday announced to extend full support to candidates of Businessman Forum for Associate and Corporate Group in Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) annual elections for 2019-20.

The nominees, including Engr Maqsood Anwar, Mohammad Naeem Butt, Sadiq Amin, Abdul Jalil Jan, Mujeebur Rehman, Ghulam Bilal, Sherbaz Ilyas, Junaid Altaf, along with former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former presidents SCCI Fuad Ishaq and Haji Mohammad Afzal, Saddar Gul, Arshad Siddique, Naumanul Haq and Fazal Wahid visited the fruit market and held a meeting with Peshawar Fresh Fruit Traders Association president Alif Khan and All Pakistan Agriculture Produce Traders Federation leader Malik Mohammad Adnan.

During the meeting, the leadership of the association expressed confidence in the leadership of Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and vowed to extend support to the nominees of the Businessman Forum.

The fruit and vegetable traders said the forum was playing a vital role in the resolution of their issues during the last 10 years. The traders assured that they would elect the nominated candidates of Businessman Forum through a vote in the SCCI elections.

Meanwhile, the leader of Businessman Forum and former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour on Monday hoped all candidates of the Forum will win the annual SCCI elections for 2019-20 on basis of performance.

