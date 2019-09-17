Jirga resolves 4 decades old feud in Upper Dir

DIR: The members of a jirga succeeded to reconcile two rival families in the Rokhan area in Upper Dir district on Monday.

Locals said that a blood feud had been running between the families of Shah Sultan, Wazir Muhammad and Habibullah and his brothers for the last 40 years. They said enmity had claimed 13 lives from both the sides.

The locals said that one rival family had even left the village and settled out of the district.

The jirga members, including former district nazim of Upper Dir Sahibzada Faseehullah, Syed Wali Shah Bacha of Swabi, Shah Wali Khan, Amir Shaheen, Muhammad Baz Khan, Mushtaq Ahmad, Sahibzada Waliullah and others succeeded in ending the enmity. The elders of the two rival families in the presence of grand jirga members and residents of the area pardoned each other and pledged to live in amenity in the future. They also thanked the jirga members for their tireless efforts to put an end to the years-long rivalry.