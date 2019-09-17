Doctors urged to improve behaviour

LAHORE: The King Edward Medical University organised a seminar on character-building of doctors on Monday.

The living legend, internationally renowned physician and former Principal of KEMC Prof Kh Saadiq Husain was the chief guest. Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor KEMU, in his welcome address said that the character building of students was the need of the hour. KEMU has arranged many workshops under the supervision of Prof Dr Ayesha Shaukat, Director Medical Education. These sessions are being made part of the syllabus, he added.

The KEMU has achieved above 90pc marks by QEC in quality performance as a result of the hard work being done by the Faculty of KEMU. He urged the students to follow the ethics of Islam, demonstrated by Hazrat Muhammad PBUH.

Prof Muhammad Amjad, President KE Alumni, informed the participants about the importance of good behavior of doctors towards patients with quotation of verses from the Holy Quran. Prof Kh Saadiq Husain in his presidential address said that success in the world had not been based on popularity, wealth or the status/rank. The real success in the world and hereafter is based on the best behaviour towards humanity. He said we should practically follow the teaching of Islam to become a role model for the world. The most ever successful personality of the world is Hazarat Muhammad (PBUH) who is the role model for all of us. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ijaz Hussain, Registrar Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Dean AHS Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Dr Tanvir Zubairi, Prof Aftab Asif, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali were also present. Prof Sadaqat Ali, Prof Manzoor Ahmad, Dr M Iqbal, Prof Arif Rasheed, Prof Haroon Hamid, Prof Saqib Sohail, Prof Khalid Cheema, Prof Iftikhar Ijaz, Prof Zahra Ishrat, Prof Farrukh Afzal, Prof Farah Yousaf, Prof M Sharif, Dr M Iqbal, Dr Nazish Imran, Dr Somia Iqtadar, Dr Mahjabeen Masood, Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi and all faculty members also participated in the seminar. In the end, the Pro Vice Chancellor thanked all the participants and particularly Prof Kh Saadiq Husain who honoured the seminar.

LGH: Under the aegis of Post Graduate Medical Institute a 6-day special educational course has started at Lahore General Hospital for young doctors. The course would continue till September 21 and apart from Lahore, 50 senior professors would deliver lectures to the young surgeons on complicated diseases and surgeries including gastro-anthology and radiology and inform them about latest medical education. Addressing the inaugural session of the course, Principal PGMI and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-fareed Zafar said that to become a professionally capable and expert surgeon medical courses played a pivotal role and they ultimately benefited patients.