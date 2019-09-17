Stop squabbling

I write this about what is happening to Karachi. At the moment, Karachi is suffering from piles of garbage to open manholes on almost every roads of Karachi to sewage water in most areas.

The situation in Karachi is getting bad day by day and everyone is just doing politics on it instead of actually dealing with the situation. I would like to request all the respectful authorities to please do something about Karachi.

Maheen Babar

Karachi