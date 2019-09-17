Akzonobel, Nishat Motor sign deal

LAHORE: AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited (ANPL) and Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide high quality Nihon pre-treatment products to Hyundai Nishat Motor, a statement said on Monday.

Under the MoU, ANPL, the exclusive partner of Nihon Parkerizing in Pakistan, would provide Nihon pre-treatment products to Hyundai Nishat Motor. Nihon has been protecting steel from corrosion for over 90 years by supplying surface treatment chemicals to diverse industries across the globe.

The ceremony was attended by ANPL officials, including CEO Saad Mahmood Rashid, CFO Harris Mahmood, National Sales Manager Shahid Islam, and HNMPL CEO Hasan Mansha, COO Tatsuya Sato, Vice President Sohail Nawaz, CFO Norez Abdullah, and GM Shafiq Ahmad.