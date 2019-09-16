Factory owner chops off employee’s hand for demanding salary

GUJRANWALA: A factory owner allegedly chopped off a hand of his worker when he demanded salary at Adhu Rai.

Samiullah, father of 15-year-old Ahtesham, said that his son was an employee in the factory of accused M Hussain for the last six months. Samiullah alleged that the accused chopped off one hand of his son when he demanded salary from his owner. Emenabad police have arrested the accused.

TWO HELD WITH KITES: Police on Sunday arrested two shopkeepers and recovered 500 kites from them. Khiali police conducted a raid and arrested accused Shahid Imran and Usama and recovered 500 kites and string roles from them.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A youth was killed in an accident on GT Road. Gohar and his friend Usman were on their way by a bike when a truck hit their vehicle near Chianwali.

As a result, Gohar died on the spot while Usman received injuries and was rushed to a hospital.