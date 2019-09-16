Chinese gala performances held

Islamabad : Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival Gala performances, workshop on Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage for Pakistani students and Wuhan Photographic Exhibition were held here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) as hosted by the China Cultural Centre in Pakistan (CCCP) on Saturday (September 14).

China Cultural Centre (CCC) in Pakistan hosted two different cultural troupes in Islamabad. Chinese classical cultural troupe enthralled the audience with their mesmerizing performance in PNCA. Yao Jing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China was present on the occasion and said that these kinds of programs were meant to promote the linkages between people and create the understanding amongst our nations regarding the Chinese culture and values.

Chinese Culture Counsellor Zhang Heqing was also present on the occasion. The artistes comprising 19 members c from Chengdu School of Culture and Art and presented Chinese Musical & Dance in Gala Performances at PNCA, Islamabad, to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China in Islamabad, Pakistan.