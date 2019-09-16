142 criminals held, looted items worth Rs11.9m recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have arrested 142 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items worth Rs11.9 million from them, the police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. ‘

Owing these efforts, 36 dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 46 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items including gold ornaments from them.

Police also arrested 19 absconders during the same period while 11 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities.

Police also recovered 4.560 kilogram hashish, 375 kilogram heroin and wine bottles from them.

Police arrested 08 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 07 pistols, 08 Kalashnikov from them. While police teams arrested two persons in fake currency case.

Moreover, police nabbed 56 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various natures.