PIA plane escapes accident

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft narrowly escaped an accident as its engine caught fire soon after taking off at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore here on Sunday. According to details, the pilot timely made emergency landing after which all 200 passengers were safely rescued. The plane was scheduled to fly Jeddah from Lahore. Earlier, a PIA aircraft skidded off runway while landing at the Gilgit Airport. All passengers remained safe during the incident. According to the PIA spokesperson the PK 608 flight had reached Gilgit from Islamabad and the pilot controlled the plane with great expertise.