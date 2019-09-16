Beautificationof Thokar Intersection

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam has directed finalisation of all types of work for beautification and development of Thokar Niaz Baig Intersection within 45 days.

He directed the officers concerned to focus on traffic management side-by-side with traffic engineering at the busy place. The LDA DG visited Thokar Niaz Baig Intersection on Sunday and reviewed development work being carried out for overall improvement of the area. He directed the officers to set up green belts and green patches for giving a pleasant look to the area. He said quality horticulture work should be done in the area and ornamental lights be arranged at the green patches.

He directed that graffiti and other such things like posters and banners which were giving a dirty look to the area be removed. He also directed designing a standard format for sign boards of shops and showrooms there.

LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain briefed the DG about the progress on various tasks. He informed that road geometry had been improved for the better traffic circulation in the area to avoid traffic jams. He said that construction of walkways and footpaths had been completed in the area for facilitating pedestrians’ movement besides carpeting four kilometre long roads with asphalt work. He said work on construction of storm water drainage system was in final stage, he added.