PTI abolished decades-old dictatorship in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government has abolished dictatorship that had been continued for the last many decades in the Punjab government.

In his message on the World Day of Democracy here Sunday, the chief minister stated, “I feel pleasure while telling the nation that we abolished decades-old dictatorship in the Punjab government and adopted democratic norms and attitudes.”He said, “In our Cabinet, every minister is completely free to run affairs of his respective department and all major decisions have been taken after the approval of the Cabinet, he added.”

The chief minister said that the previous government had taken only 41 departmental decisions during its first year of tenure whereas, the PTI government conducted 17 Cabinet meetings during which 280 important decisions were brought under discussion and following the Cabinet debate decisions were taken.

Besides, meetings had been conducted to review the performance of different departments, he concluded.

torture: Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of torture of a young man by the Dolphin Squad personnel and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore, BA Nasir.

He directed that departmental as well as legal action should be initiated against those involved in torture of a citizen. Despite issuance of clear-cut instructions such an incident was deplorable, he said, adding that there was a dire need to change the police culture and attitude in order to end such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar Sunday said that humanity was dying in great distress and agony in Indian-Held Kashmir.

The atrocities committed by Indian armed forces on innocent Kashmiri people had turned the Valley into hell, he said and added that people of the Held Kashmir were detained and confined to their homes due to continuous curfew. India was violating human rights in the Held Kashmir and Modi government should realise that they could not throw dust into eyes of the world. The chief minister said that Modi had blatantly inflicted oppression and tyranny on innocent people of the Held Kashmir.

Indian forces by committing brutalities could not crush Kashmiris’ passion for liberation, he added. The people of IHK were fighting for their inherent right of independence despite being subjected to heart-rending atrocities and undue restrictions, he said. The sacrifices rendered by oppressed Kashmiris for independence would never go waste, he said and added hearts of Pakistani people beat with their Kashmiri brethren. Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the legitimate case of Kashmiri people in a highly comprehensive and courageous manner at every forum in the world, he said.