close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

JI slams Centre

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

The postponement of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi shows his apathy to the city’s people and their problems. Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this on Sunday. He was of the view that the federal government was also not interested in resolving the issues of Karachi as it had so far failed to provide the funds it had earlier promised for the city.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi