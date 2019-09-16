JI slams Centre

The postponement of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi shows his apathy to the city’s people and their problems. Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this on Sunday. He was of the view that the federal government was also not interested in resolving the issues of Karachi as it had so far failed to provide the funds it had earlier promised for the city.