KU inks MoU with National Textile University to promote research

Karachi University’s Department of Chemical Engineering and the National Textile University’s Karachi campus have inked a memorandum of understanding to promote research and development.

Representatives of the Faisalabad-based NTU Karachi campus visited Karachi University to ink the documents with KU officials to promote cooperation between both institutions. On this occasion, officials of the NTU’s Karachi chapter said that both parties were committed to joining hands for the betterment of the society.

They mentioned that students and researchers of both organisations would be able to learn from the experiences of each others in the field of polymer and textile sectors. The visitors hoped that it would benefit both institutions and other departments of Karachi University would be taken on board in the future.

As per the MoU, the chemical engineering department would provide BS, MS and PhD-based research projects while NTU faculty and students would work on it. The KU department would also offer internship programs to NTU students which would be co-supervised by both institutions. The topics would be decided as per mutual interest of both parties.

According to the MoU, the department of chemical engineering would facilitate industrial visits of students for their exposure while both parties would provide technical support and assistance to each other in potential areas.

Director NTU Karachi Campus Professor Dr Khalid Pasha, Chairman Department of Polymer Engineering Dr Syed Saqib Shams, Director Office of Research Innovation Commercialisation Engineer Arshad Faruqi, In-charge Department of Chemical Engineering Dr Shagufta Ishtique, Director ORIC KU Professor Dr Aylia Rehman and KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi signed the papers at the VC Secretariat.

KU VC honoured

The vice chancellor of the University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, has been designated as a distinguished international professor. The president of the Council of Global Scholars, Constanta, Romania, Dr Ioan Dura, in a press statement, mentioned that during the annual meeting of the Council of Global Scholars, Ovidius University of Constanta, held on September 5, 2019, the participants while acknowledging the outstanding services of Professor Iraqi in the field of research, teaching and administration, had unanimously decided to designate him as distinguished international professor.

The meeting also decided that Professor Iraqi would be a member of the board of directors, the Council of Global Scholars, main office, Vatra Dornei-Romania. The meeting was presided over by Dr Ioan Dura.

Before assuming the charge of the acting vice chancellor of Karachi University on May 16, 2019, Professor Iraqi was working as the chairman of the Department of Public Administration, KU.

He has completed his PhD in Public Administration, KU, in 2006, while he completed his Masters degree in political science with first class second position in 1989 and Bachelor of Arts (honors) in political science with first class first position in 1987.

He started his teaching career as a cooperative lecture at the Department of Political Science in 1989, was appointed a lecturer in 1990 and served the Department of Public Administration and political science. He later became an assistant professor in 1998 and professor in 2009. He has specialization in public policy, development studies and public relations.