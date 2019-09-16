Mayor listens to residents’ complaints during visit to Narainpura

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Sunday paid a visit to Narainpura, a neighbourhood of Saddar Town, to monitor the civic conditions of the area.

He was accompanied by social worker Rehan Allahwala, UC 22 Chairman Asif Siddiqui, UC 23 Chairman Sultan Mehmood, area councillor Babu Singh and other elected representatives. Residents of Narainpura complained to the mayor about their problems of water shortage and overflowing sewage. Akhtar said he was well aware of the issues of Narainpura and it was the reason he decided to visit the area on Sunday.

“I wanted to listen to your problems in person,” he said and added that since the area came under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) administrative control, the removal of encroachments in the area would be carried out by the corporation. He assured the residents that they would be consulted before any anti-encroachment operation.

According to a statement issued by the KMC, a cleanliness drive has already been initiated in the area. Akhtar also visited places of worship of the Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities in Narainpura to express solidarity with them.