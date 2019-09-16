Weak monsoon currents penetrating: Met

LAHORE: Met officials said weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next two days. They predicted rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was recorded in several cities included Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faislabad and Kalam. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C.