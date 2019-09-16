close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

Weak monsoon currents penetrating: Met

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

LAHORE: Met officials said weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next two days. They predicted rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was recorded in several cities included Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faislabad and Kalam. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story