September 16, 2019
September 16, 2019

Education for all

Newspost

 
September 16, 2019

Education plays an important role in the socio-economic development of a country. Those nations which have achieved both political and economic stability have made education their top most priority. The case of Pakistan seems to be the opposite. Instead of giving priority to education, we search for half-hearted mechanisms for our development. In the last seven decades of our history, we have only paid lip- service to the cause of education. Our literacy rate is around 45 percent. To make Pakistan politically and economically strong, the government must give maximum importance to the education sector. The provision of education in the urban and rural areas on a large scale will serve our cause because in education lies our salvation and survival.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

