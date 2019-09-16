close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
Agencies
September 16, 2019

Assad issues general crime amnesty

Top Story

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar Assad has granted amnesty for all crimes committed before September 14, the country’s state news agency has reported.

According to the pardon issued on Sunday, lifelong terms would replace death sentences, a 20-year-long sentence at hard labour would replace lifelong sentences at hard labour and a 20-year sentence would replace long-life sentences. Prisoners with incurable diseases, including cancer, would be freed.

The decree stipulates for granting a general amnesty for military deserters to turn themselves in within three months for those inside the country and six months for those outside the country. Similar amnesties have been issued on several occasions — most recently last year — since Syria’s crisis began in March 2011.

