Pak Navy ship Alamgir visits Oman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship, Alamgir, with embarked Alouette helicopter, visited Port Salalah, Oman, as part of Overseas Deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) aimed at ensuring safety and security of international shipping along critical choke points.

PNS Alamgir is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors; capable of undertaking wide range of maritime operations in a multi-threat environment. Upon arrival at Salalah, the ship was given a warm welcome. DA (P) Muscat was also present at the occasion.

During the stay at the port, Commanding Officer PNS Alamgir called on Southern Naval Area Commander and Deputy Commander 11 Infantry Brigade of Royal Army of Oman and conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Royal Navy of Oman and highlighted that the visit of PNS Alamgir is a manifestation of the multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies.

During the stay at the port, a reception dinner was also hosted onboard, which was attended by prominent members of Pakistani expatriates and officers and men of the Sultan’s Armed Forces. Southern Naval Area Commander graced the occasion as chief guest. Officers and men of PNS Alamgir also remained engaged in various interactions with RNO during the port visit. Later, the ship was opened for visitors during which RNO personnel and members of Pakistani expatriate community visited the ship. In the last part of the visit, the ship also conducted joint exercises with RNOV AL-RASIKH while en route to deployment area.

Pakistan and Oman are tied in eternal bonds of friendship and brotherhood.

The visit by PNS Alamgir to Oman Naval Base was also in pursuance to the policies of the Government of Pakistan to further enhance friendly ties and explore new vistas for future collaborative initiatives between the two brotherly countries.

Subsequently, the ship resumed its role in RMSP in the North Arabian Sea.