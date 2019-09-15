ML&C DG inspects upgradation work at CGH

Rawalpindi : The Director General of Military Land and Cantonments (ML&C), Major General Hasnat Amir Gillani visited Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) in order to inspect the ongoing upgradation work being carried over there.

During the inspection, CGH Administrator Brigadier Imran ul Haq and Director, ML&C, Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Sabtain Raza, Additional Executive Officer, Fahim Ali, Colonel (r) Shoaib, Health Consultant, RCB Secretary Qaisar Qamar Mahmood and others officials were also present to welcome the ML&C director general.

The CGH Administrator, Brig Imran ul Haq on the occasion briefed the DG about the progress of work, which are under way to upgrade the hospital.

The Director General, Maj Gen Hasnat Amir while appreciating the progress of work issued directions for taking steps for provision of health facilities to indoor patients in a better way.

While carrying over up gradation work of Cantonment Hospital, RCB would establish five operation theaters on modern lines and sterilized, store and other components. The director general also expressed his satisfaction over the work of Pharmacy sections set up in hospital and directed for further improving work of provision of medicines on international standards.

Meanwhile, an open house was held at Headquarter, ML&C, where large number of employees from Cantonment Boards participated and expressed their grievances one on one to director general, ML&C, which includes their promotion, confirmation, regularisation in service, and pension emoluments matters.

On the occasion, the DGML&C listened their grievances and issued instructions at the spot for resolution of the issues and in case of lacking certain formalities the same must be swiftly completed within the frame of law, he said.

All employees appreciated this move of DGML&C and termed it first ever in the ML&C history for which they expressed their thanked the DGML&C.

The event boosted in morale of the workers and remarkable improvement in efficiency and behaviour, while the masses have also shown utmost satisfaction over the rapidly changing service standards and public facilitation steps by the present regime. Sources unleashed that following footstep of the DGML&C all DML&Cs, CEOs and MEOs have started conducting ‘Open House’ so the effects are reaching towards grassroots level and the public is acknowledging.

Sajad Ahmed Awan, Noor Muhammad, Abdul Majeed residents of Misrial and Rizwan Mali and Ch Muhammad Farid from Shalley Valley of Rawalpindi Cantt while talking to ‘The News’ expressed that Govt functionaries shall receive overwhelming gesture from the masses if this standard/level of services and passionate public facilitation is continued.