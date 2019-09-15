Gold down Rs1,400/tola

KARACHI: Local Gold market continued its declining trend, as prices dropped by Rs1,400/tola on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices decreased to Rs86,500/tola. Similarly, the rates of 10 grams gold also dropped by Rs1,200 to Rs74,160.

In the international market, prices dropped by $18 to $1,489/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market were still traded Rs1,500/tola as lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.