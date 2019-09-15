Zadran fifty sets up record win for Afghanistan

DHAKA: Najibullah Zadran hit a blistering half-century as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs in their first match of the tri-nation Twenty20 International tournament here on Saturday.

Zadran smashed an unbeaten 69 off 30 balls, with five fours and six sixes guiding Afghanistan to 197-5 before their bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to 169-7 to equal their own record of 11 consecutive wins in Twenty20 Internationals.

Regis Chakabva hit 42 off 22 balls not out for Zimbabwe but they came late as Afghanistan bowlers made some early breakthroughs to take the target beyond their reach.

Skipper Rashid Khan and left-arm seamer Fareed Malik claimed 2-29 and 2-35 respectively, while Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib chipped in with one wicket.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 43 off 24 balls and shared 57 runs in the opening stand with Hazratullah Zazai (13) after Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza won the toss and elected to bowl first.

But Afghanistan’s innings got real momentum once Mohammad Nabi joined Zadran to share 107 runs in just 40 balls in a fifth-wicket stand.

Nabi was the last man out in the final ball of the innings after making 38 off 18 balls with four sixes.

Tendai Chatara and Sean Williams claimed two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe had lost their first match by three wickets to Bangladesh on Friday.

Score Board

Zimbabwe won toss

Afghanistan

†Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Williams 43

Hazratullah Zazai c Williams b Chatara 13

Najeeb Tarakai c Ndlovu b Williams 14

Asghar Afghan c Burl b Ndlovu 14

Najibullah Zadran not out 69

Mohammad Nabi c Burl b Chatara 38

Extras (b 2, w 3, nb 1) 6

Total (5 wickets; 20 overs) 197

Did not Bat: Gulbadin Naib, *Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik

Fall: 1-57, 2-60, 3-80, 4-90, 5-197

Bowling: Ndlovu 4-0-35-1; Jarvis 4-0-53-0; Chatara 4-0-53-2; Williams 4-0-16-2 (w 2); Burl 1-0-4-0; Madziva 3-0-34-0 (w 1, nb 1)

Zimbabwe

†B Taylor c Zazai b Fareed 27

*H Masakadza run out 3

C Ervine lbw b Karim 10

S Williams c Gurbaz b Fareed 0

T Mutombodzi Tarakai b Rashid 20

R Burl b Rashid 25

R Chakabva not out 42

N Madziva c Nabi b Naib 15

K Jarvis not out 15

Extras (b 1, lb 5, nb 2, w 4) 12

Total (7 wickets; 20 overs) 169

Did not bat: A Ndlovu, T Chatara

Fall: 1-25, 2-30, 3-30, 4-44, 5-81, 6-96, 7-141

Bowling: Mujeeb 3-0-29-0; Fareed 4-0-35-2; Karim 3-0-29-1 (nb 1); Nabi 2-0-9-0; Naib 4-0-32-1 (w 3, nb 1); Rashid 4-0-29-2 (w 1)

Result: Afghanistan won by 28 runs

Man of the Match: Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan)

Umpires: Sharfuddoula and Gazi Sohel (Bangladesh). TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh).

Match referee: Chris Broad (England)