close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 15, 2019

Not for the poor

Newspost

 
September 15, 2019

The news that the father and uncle of a dead boy were killed while shifting the body of a kid who died in a hospital is deeply disturbing. With every passing day we are dropping into a fathomless pit of poverty and chaos. How can we explain that Pakistan which is so rich a country that all big guns are using helicopters and aeroplanes for their personal and their family’s transport has no ambulance to shift a dead body?

I think this is the height of apathy. Why can’t we afford to buy a few hundred ambulances and give some money for fuel and drivers? Pakistan is no more a poor-friendly country.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost