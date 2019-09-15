Not for the poor

The news that the father and uncle of a dead boy were killed while shifting the body of a kid who died in a hospital is deeply disturbing. With every passing day we are dropping into a fathomless pit of poverty and chaos. How can we explain that Pakistan which is so rich a country that all big guns are using helicopters and aeroplanes for their personal and their family’s transport has no ambulance to shift a dead body?

I think this is the height of apathy. Why can’t we afford to buy a few hundred ambulances and give some money for fuel and drivers? Pakistan is no more a poor-friendly country.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad