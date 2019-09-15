close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
September 15, 2019

Life-saving drugs

Newspost

 
September 15, 2019

It is good to that Pakistan has decided to lift the ban on the import and export of life-saving medicines from India. According to a recent report, Pakistan imports 820 chemicals for medical use.

It relies on India for 60 such chemicals. Of those 23 are used in life-saving medicines to treat blood pressure, cancer, heart diseases, Tuberculosis, and diabetes.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

